Trump says security should get 'stronger' with female heckler 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:48s - Published Trump says security should get 'stronger' with female heckler U.S. President Donald Trump, who held a rally in Michigan as the House of Representatives impeached him, told his security people they should have been more physical in their handling of a female heckler. 0

