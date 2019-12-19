Global  

After impeachment, Schiff asks whether Senate will allow fair trial

After impeachment, Schiff asks whether Senate will allow fair trial

After impeachment, Schiff asks whether Senate will allow fair trial

After President Donald Trump became the third U.S. president to be impeached, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff spoke to reporters and said &quot;the question is now whether Senator McConnell will allow a fair trial in the Senate.&quot;
