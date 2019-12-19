U.S. House impeaches Donald Trump for abuse of power 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:05s - Published U.S. House impeaches Donald Trump for abuse of power Donald Trump became the third U.S. president to be impeached on Wednesday, as the House of Representatives formally charged him with abuse of power in a historic step that will inflame partisan tensions across a deeply divided America. 0

