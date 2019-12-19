Accused of spouting 'Russian propaganda', Rep. Gohmert shouts at Nadler 10 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:17s - Published Accused of spouting 'Russian propaganda', Rep. Gohmert shouts at Nadler An angry and shouting Republican Representative Louie Gohmert charged back to the podium after House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler accused him of spouting "Russian propaganda on the floor of the House." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this