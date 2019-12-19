Global  

Accused of spouting 'Russian propaganda', Rep. Gohmert shouts at Nadler

An angry and shouting Republican Representative Louie Gohmert charged back to the podium after House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler accused him of spouting &quot;Russian propaganda on the floor of the House.&quot;
