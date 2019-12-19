Trump treated less fairly than Jesus ahead of crucifixion -Republican lawmaker 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:37s - Published Trump treated less fairly than Jesus ahead of crucifixion -Republican lawmaker Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) said on Wednesday, ahead of an impeachment vote accusing President Donald Trump of abusing his power and obstructing Congress, that Jesus received a more fair trial ahead of his crucifixion. 0

