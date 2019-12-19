Rep. Justin Amash, a former Republican, endorses Trump impeachment 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:35s - Published Rep. Justin Amash, a former Republican, endorses Trump impeachment Rep. Justin Amash, who changed his party affiliation from Republican to Independent earlier this year, spoke in favor of impeaching President Trump in the House of Representatives Wednesday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this