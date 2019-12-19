Tesla soars, closing in on Elon Musk's goal

Tesla surged as much as 3.4% Wednesday to an intraday record high, closing in on CEO Elon Musk's $420-per-share goal.

The stock traded as high as $395.20 per share, jumping after Bloomberg reported that the automaker is exploring a 20% price cut for its Model 3 sedan in China.

Tesla is up about 54% since it announced a surprise profit in its third-quarter earnings report.

Musk famously tweeted he sought to take Tesla private at $420 per share in August 2018.