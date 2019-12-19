Mitch McConnell said he wouldn't be an 'impartial juror' in impeachment process.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wouldn’t approach impeachment as an “impartial juror.” According to Business Insider, he said there would be “zero chance” of Trump being removed from office.

He said: “This is a political process.

There's not anything judicial about it.” Sen.

Chuck Schumer requested specific witnesses to be called up in the impeachment trial from McConnell.

Yet McConnell rejected those calls, saying they “judge” impeachments, not “create” them.