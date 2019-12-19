Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Mitch McConnell said he wouldn't be an 'impartial juror' in impeachment process.

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Mitch McConnell said he wouldn't be an 'impartial juror' in impeachment process.

Mitch McConnell said he wouldn't be an 'impartial juror' in impeachment process.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wouldn’t approach impeachment as an “impartial juror.” According to Business Insider, he said there would be “zero chance” of Trump being removed from office.

He said: “This is a political process.

There's not anything judicial about it.” Sen.

Chuck Schumer requested specific witnesses to be called up in the impeachment trial from McConnell.

Yet McConnell rejected those calls, saying they “judge” impeachments, not “create” them.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Leticia0216

Leonora Walker @SenThomTillis @realDonaldTrump Mitch McConnell said he was going to make sure Pres. Obama was a one-term president… https://t.co/Dx6vBfc6CE 1 hour ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Mitch McConnell Said He Wouldn't Be An 'Impartial Juror' In Impeachment Process.: https://t.co/k6eto6V5Zz #DemocraticParty 5 hours ago

2AlwaysQuestion

BrianG @KnoxvilleKC @DavidMDrucker Mitch McConnell has already said he wouldn't be impartial (which he's obligated to be b… https://t.co/ivQVBjeZKJ 6 hours ago

sophroga

NORTH WEST @lexikillsslowly But elected officials are humans and are political as we’ve seen, Mitch McConnell said himself ear… https://t.co/3Qas5Mw8xE 6 hours ago

YoungMitchyGo

Mitchy @Breaking911 Smart. Mitch McConnell has already said he wouldn't be. There needs to be balance. 6 hours ago

TaviusClark19

Glenn Coco @RussyViC Mitch McConnell already said the senate wouldn’t remove him 8 hours ago

DLP75902038

D L P RT @guilanirot: Moscow Mitch McConnell said, "we don't create impeachments, we judge them." Well if that were true you he wouldn't have sai… 11 hours ago

guilanirot

Peace and Love Moscow Mitch McConnell said, "we don't create impeachments, we judge them." Well if that were true you he wouldn't… https://t.co/y4mwItii6p 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.