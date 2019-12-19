Trump defends himself in letter to Pelosi

President Donald Trump write a six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

He denounced the Democrats’ two articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

According to Politico, he called them “not recognizable under any standard of Constitutional theory.” Trump said the point of the letter was to put his thoughts “on a permanent and indelible record.” The president said Pelosi declared “open war on American democracy.”