Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Trump defends himself in letter to Pelosi

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Trump defends himself in letter to Pelosi

Trump defends himself in letter to Pelosi

President Donald Trump write a six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

He denounced the Democrats’ two articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

According to Politico, he called them “not recognizable under any standard of Constitutional theory.” Trump said the point of the letter was to put his thoughts “on a permanent and indelible record.” The president said Pelosi declared “open war on American democracy.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CNN_word

CNN-word™ RT @NickAdamsinUSA: President Trump eviscerated Nancy Pelosi and the House Impeachment SCAM in his letter today. I am proud to have a Pres… 2 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Trump Defends Himself In Letter To Pelosi: https://t.co/kmgdGvzZft #Ukraine 7 hours ago

LittleBigMon

Big Bopper @AaronLeuer Have you actually read his letter to Pelosi. It's AMAZING. Media being very misleading about it. He… https://t.co/K5OTvFgZ4a 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.