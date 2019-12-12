Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Political Scientist Discusses Upcoming Impeachment Vote

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 04:46s - Published < > Embed
Political Scientist Discusses Upcoming Impeachment Vote

Political Scientist Discusses Upcoming Impeachment Vote

Charles Zelden is a professor in the department of history and political science at Nova Southeastern University.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Democrats from some battleground districts undecided on Trump impeachment vote

Some U.S. Democrats from highly competitive districts say they are undecided on how to vote on the...
Reuters - Published

Committee postpones vote on Trump impeachment charges

Washington, Dec 13 (IANS) The US House Judiciary Committee has postponed a vote on the political...
Sify - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

CharlesZelden

Charles Zelden RT @CBSMiami: TALKING TRUMP: Political scientist @CharlesZelden stopped by the #CBS4 Studio to discuss the upcoming #ImpeachmentVote. Hear… 9 hours ago

1_ftl

1 Fort Lauderdale Fort Lauderdale News Search Reviews (Political Scientist Discusses Upcoming Impeachment Vote) Fort Lauderdale News… https://t.co/XpjVGBnXoZ 10 hours ago

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami TALKING TRUMP: Political scientist @CharlesZelden stopped by the #CBS4 Studio to discuss the upcoming… https://t.co/r5EAG2icpK 10 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

If looks could kill - Pelosi shuts down Democratic cheers on impeachment [Video]If looks could kill - Pelosi shuts down Democratic cheers on impeachment

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gives a stern look to party members after cheering follows impeachment vote.

Credit: Reuters - Viral Video     Duration: 00:14Published

EXCLUSIVE: Congressman Lamalfa speaks on impeachment vote [Video]EXCLUSIVE: Congressman Lamalfa speaks on impeachment vote

Congressman Doug Lamalfa spoke with Anchors Hayley Watts and Alan Marsden about the impeachment vote while results came in.

Credit: KHSLPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.