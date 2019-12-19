Global  

Daisy Ridley Rocks Custom Gown To 'Star Wars' Premiere

Daisy Ridley turned heads when she arrived at the "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" premiere in Hollywood on Monday.

The 27-year-old actress wore a custom Oscar de la Renta gown that featured an unexpected detail: criss-cross straps at the back.

Ridley accessorized her gorgeous dress with Jimmy Choo heels, a $27,500 Beladora antique ruby ring, and Anita Ko ruby and diamond drop rope earrings.
