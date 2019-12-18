Global  

Yellowcard continues 'Lucid Dreams' lawsuit despite Juice WRLD's death

Yellowcard continues 'Lucid Dreams' lawsuit despite Juice WRLD's death

Yellowcard continues 'Lucid Dreams' lawsuit despite Juice WRLD's death

The pop-punk band accused the late rapper of illegally sampling elements of their 2006 song, "Holly Wood Died."
Yellowcard Proceeding With Juice WRLD Copyright Lawsuit After Rapper's Death

Yellowcard is moving forward with its copyright infringement lawsuit against Juice WRLD (née Jarad...
Yellowcard still pursuing $15M lawsuit against late rapper Juice WRLD: report

Rock band Yellowcard has decided to continue with its $15 million lawsuit against rapper Juice WRLD...
