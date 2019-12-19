Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Catalonia independence protesters clash with police at Barcelona match

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Catalonia independence protesters clash with police at Barcelona match

Catalonia independence protesters clash with police at Barcelona match

Protesters clashed with police forces in Barcelona on Wednesday (December 18) as FC Barcelona and Real Madrid faced off in the first El Clásico of the season.

Footage filmed near Camp Nou stadium showed bins on fire.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aziur50

aziur RT @alexandergerit2: Dozens hurt as Catalonia independence protesters clash with police at Barcelona match https://t.co/aBGbPC4EjG https://… 5 minutes ago

1895Barry

1895Barry Dozens hurt as #Catalonia independence protesters clash with police at Barcelona match #ElClasico #FCB #LaLiga https://t.co/zxnLwdwfti 14 minutes ago

FJota_Perez

Francisco Jota_Pérez RT @hugonemanarmy: Dozens hurt as Catalonia independence protesters clash with police at Barcelona match https://t.co/Nuwde9xvWv 42 minutes ago

lexmarcasvila

Alex Marcas Vila RT @BehaveHonorably: #ElClasico Dozens hurt as Catalonia independence protesters clash with police at Barcelona match https://t.co/rQM0IPVn… 1 hour ago

NewAmarillyan

Amarillyan Dozens hurt as Catalonia independence protesters clash with police at Barcelona… https://t.co/jQTV8ln72v 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.