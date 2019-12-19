Catalonia independence protesters clash with police at Barcelona match 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:38s - Published Catalonia independence protesters clash with police at Barcelona match Protesters clashed with police forces in Barcelona on Wednesday (December 18) as FC Barcelona and Real Madrid faced off in the first El Clásico of the season. Footage filmed near Camp Nou stadium showed bins on fire. 0

