L'ex-joueur du XV de France Ibrahim Diarra est mort 10 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:42s - Published L'ex-joueur du XV de France Ibrahim Diarra est mort L'ex-joueur du XV de France Ibrahim Diarra est mort Surnommé 'Ibou', il avait été sacré champion de France en 2013 avec Castres. L’ancien troisième ligne est mort à l’âge de 36 ans des suites d’un accident cardiaque. Des proches du joueur ont indiqué qu’il avait déjà fait plusieurs AVC ayant provoqué des lésions cérébrales irréversibles. Au total, Ibrahim Diarra a disputé quelque 180 matches de Top 14. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this