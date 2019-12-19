Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'Bill & Ted face the music' first-look photos are here

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
'Bill & Ted face the music' first-look photos are here

'Bill & Ted face the music' first-look photos are here

The third film of the franchise arrives in theaters next year on August 21.

Keanu Reeves returns as Ted (Theodore) Logan and Alex Winter returns as Bill S.

Preston, Esq They are joined by William Sadler, who played Death in 1991's 'Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey'.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Teresa_janzek

💖 Teresa Janzek 💖 RT @Wm_Sadler: Get a most excellent first look at Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter in 'Bill & Ted Face...https://t.co/8E0bTKZ8k7 6 minutes ago

fokiss

RADIO DARK KNIGHT♘ RT @popcornandreels: Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves return in first look images from Bill & Ted Face the Music - Catch THE MOVIES🎬 with @McBl… 44 minutes ago

agodsmark71

Dr vodka RT @VovkulakaMusic: 'Bill & Ted Face the Music': See Keanu, Death Return in First Images From Film... ~Third installment in goofy time-tra… 51 minutes ago

XeeSheikh

Zeeshan Sheikh Photos give first look at Keanu Reeves and company in Bill & Ted Face the Music https://t.co/6o98QAoAjy #UAE #Tech… https://t.co/QU23kuNOsh 1 hour ago

beigepingarron

beige RT @Dazed: The slacker friends use time travel in order to protect their band: https://t.co/JZ518yEqA9 2 hours ago

ChristianNewYen

Chris New Yen Bill & Ted Face the Music First Look Released https://t.co/Gy2LYde98O 2 hours ago

popcornandreels

popcornandreels Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves return in first look images from Bill & Ted Face the Music - Catch THE MOVIES🎬 with… https://t.co/bAWjTeoYZH 3 hours ago

watnot2

WAT-NOT Is Bill and Ted's old friend, Death, is back? Check out the first look of ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ now!!… https://t.co/qbcSyEIaSb 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.