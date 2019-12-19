Happy Caturday from the Cat King of Bling

jk share RT @CamilleKennerly: Happy #Caturday from the Kitts! (King Grayling wanted us to add that every day is Caturday in Harptopia) 😹😹 https://t.… 6 days ago

Chris Barron RT @ShhGoddess: Happy #Caturday from the King. Hope you peasant are enjoying yourselves, @thechrisbarron ! 😊 https://t.co/skIgfljQlI 6 days ago

Harp Twins Happy #Caturday from the Kitts! (King Grayling wanted us to add that every day is Caturday in Harptopia) 😹😹 https://t.co/b8vtgmBHvU 1 week ago