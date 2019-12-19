Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Yellowcard continues 'Lucid Dreams' lawsuit despite Juice WRLD's death

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
Yellowcard continues 'Lucid Dreams' lawsuit despite Juice WRLD's death

Yellowcard continues 'Lucid Dreams' lawsuit despite Juice WRLD's death

The pop-punk band accused the late rapper of illegally sampling elements of their 2006 song, "Holly Wood Died."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

haalelectronica

HAAL Electronica Juice WRLD Is Still Being Sued for $15 Million Over ‘Lucid Dreams’ by Paul Resnikoff via Digital Music News… https://t.co/FroDqC7uyI 7 hours ago

BogieF

Sayuri Juice WRLD Is Still Being Sued for $15 Million Over 'Lucid Dreams' https://t.co/R6YI1JRYRG 18 hours ago

GlobalGrind

Global Grind Yellowcard Continues 'Lucid Dreams' Lawsuit Despite Juice WRLD's Death https://t.co/NAZ3FnQ23p 20 hours ago

Teammag6

*2ReaaL Music* Yellowcard Continues $15 Million Lawsuit Against Juice WRLD Over "Lucid Dreams" https://t.co/oTaP2u8Drm https://t.co/lZhpsOyYpP 20 hours ago

RapCompanyCo

Rap Company Yellowcard Continues $15 Million Lawsuit Against Juice WRLD Over "Lucid Dreams" https://t.co/Ejp2Dw4viU https://t.co/J3u1qF1O2q 20 hours ago

digitalhustleMM

Digital Hustle Yellowcard Continues $15 Million Lawsuit Against Juice WRLD Over "Lucid Dreams" https://t.co/ZiQWU6tkAE https://t.co/R5QWrsqBrh 22 hours ago

AllHipHopMag

AllHiphop magazine Yellowcard Continues $15 Million Lawsuit Against Juice WRLD Over "Lucid Dreams" https://t.co/cYfubrIHGL https://t.co/jg70bhPfmb 1 day ago

TheRReport1

The R Report Mag™ Yellowcard Continues $15 Million Lawsuit Against Juice WRLD Over "Lucid Dreams" https://t.co/6mViHVrgbZ 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.