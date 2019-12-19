Anti CAA protesters detained near Red Fort, Delhi

ASHWANI KUMAR GOYAL ‘It’s an honour’: Yogendra Yadav among anti-CAA protesters detained near Red Fort https://t.co/mxM60WYEYU 4 minutes ago

Shree Manglam Live ‘It’s an Honour’: Yogendra Yadav Among Anti-CAA Protesters Detained Near Red Fort https://t.co/Lm4eJ9Xx0B 2 hours ago

Parveen Kumar protestors were detained by the Delhi Police near Red Fort https://t.co/5qmpeXldbh https://t.co/5qmpeXldbh 3 hours ago

The Open View Anti-CAA stir: Protesters detained near Red Fort https://t.co/vTSv3IlhPu https://t.co/5Q3k2fZWIx 3 hours ago

Fair&Justified Anti-CAA protests in Delhi: Protesters detained near Red Fort https://t.co/yg6dIDMzTt 4 hours ago

NEWS LIVE Heavy security in Delhi, anti-CAA protesters detained near Red Fort https://t.co/b77B5xxueV 4 hours ago

Koyel RT @ians_india: Despite pleas from the police, anti-#CAA protesters gathered near the #RedFort area of the capital, refusing to vacate the… 6 hours ago