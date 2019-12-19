Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Tulsi Gabbard explains decision to vote "present"

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 04:32s - Published < > Embed
Tulsi Gabbard explains decision to vote "present"

Tulsi Gabbard explains decision to vote "present"

She voted &quot;present&quot; on President Donald Trump&apos;s administration.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

skitt55

Susan Kittrell Tulsi Gabbard Explains Why She Didn't Vote for Impeachment https://t.co/UsLukg42HE What Tulsi Gabbard is saying is… https://t.co/NKCaivIDQL 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.