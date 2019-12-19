Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ramachandra Guha detained in Bengaluru while participating in a protest against CAA | OneIndia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:48s - Published < > Embed
Ramachandra Guha detained in Bengaluru while participating in a protest against CAA | OneIndia News

Ramachandra Guha detained in Bengaluru while participating in a protest against CAA | OneIndia News

CAA PROTEST: HISTORIAN RAMACHANDRA GUHA DETAINED IN BENGALURU, RAMACHANDRA GUHA DRAGGED AWAY BY COPS INTO A BUS WITH DETAINED PROTESTERS, RAMACHANDRA GUHA ON DETENTION: YOUR GOVERNMENT'S DECISION HAS BROUGHT DISGRACE
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OilyWhisper68

Kilozilla🍞📈 RT @ndtvvideos: Watch: Historian Ramachandra Guha, mid-interview, detained by cops https://t.co/6T9DRfCEPW https://t.co/KV3S8WeCic 4 seconds ago

Devilchoudhry72

Devil RT @manojkumarjnu: Watch: Historian Ramachandra Guha, Mid-Interview, Detained By Police - NDTV https://t.co/tm8YjWzsB5 25 seconds ago

HusainHasnabadi

Husain hasnabadi RT @htTweets: #CAAProtest | "I will continue to protest against discriminatory laws," @Ram_Guha said in an interview to @venkateshababu T… 2 minutes ago

ddanishsayed

D SAYED M. DANISH. RT @kiranshaw: https://t.co/kQpbEkDqbt This is shocking n reflects the total lack of understanding of fundamental freedom to express dissen… 3 minutes ago

Ramjeet48948418

Ram Dhanavat 💯 Follow Back RT @Ramjeet48948418: Watch: Historian Ramachandra Guha, mid-interview, detained by cops https://t.co/HhB0QRWwxF https://t.co/PTGA2kMVS1 3 minutes ago

Ramjeet48948418

Ram Dhanavat 💯 Follow Back Watch: Historian Ramachandra Guha, mid-interview, detained by cops https://t.co/HhB0QRWwxF https://t.co/PTGA2kMVS1 5 minutes ago

lalindia

Lalita Watch: Historian Ramachandra Guha, Mid-Interview, Detained By Police https://t.co/FLg1obwVzM via @ndtv 6 minutes ago

MusaddiquieHusa

Musaddiquie Husain RT @htTweets: #CAAProtest | "I am glad I went to the protest..." said historian @Ram_Guha who was detained in Bengaluru today during a demo… 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.