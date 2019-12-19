While Dems Were Voting To Impeach, Schumer Told CNN He Needed More Facts 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:03s - Published While Dems Were Voting To Impeach, Schumer Told CNN He Needed More Facts On Tuesday night, Sen. Chuck Schumer told CNN's Erin Burnett, "If we can't get the facts, then no president can be impeached, and this president and then other presidents will have almost no check on overreaching actions that defy the Constitution." 0

