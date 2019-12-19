Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

While Dems Were Voting To Impeach, Schumer Told CNN He Needed More Facts

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:03s - Published < > Embed
While Dems Were Voting To Impeach, Schumer Told CNN He Needed More Facts

While Dems Were Voting To Impeach, Schumer Told CNN He Needed More Facts

On Tuesday night, Sen.

Chuck Schumer told CNN&apos;s Erin Burnett, &quot;If we can&apos;t get the facts, then no president can be impeached, and this president and then other presidents will have almost no check on overreaching actions that defy the Constitution.&quot;

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.