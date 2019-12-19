Ross-Ade Stadium video board comes down

Stadium.

Purdue's old video board has officially come down.

Crews have been demolishing it over the past few weeks.

Purdue athletics is building a new board that will be four times larger than the old one.

That will make it one of the largest in the ncaa.

Steel beams for the new board will begin going up next week.

Associate athletics director chris peludat says fans will be able to see (everything.

I hope they are excited about it, we're very excited about it.

I think it'll really bring a lot to the stadium and their experience.

The 10-million dollar project is expected to be finished