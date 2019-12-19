Police Investigating Anti-Semitic Signs, Vandalism Throughout LA Area 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:53s - Published Police Investigating Anti-Semitic Signs, Vandalism Throughout LA Area Video footage was released Wednesday of an individual who they believe have scrawled graffiti, described as anti-semitic, throughout the West Los Angeles area between Saturday and Monday.

Tweets about this d RT @metpoliceuk: Police are aware of anti-Semitic graffiti in the #Hampstead #Camden area & are investigating, Anyone with information tha… 1 minute ago ®️BELAAZ 🇬🇧 — UK: Anti-Semitic graffiti was sprayed on walls all over Hampstead and Belsize Park earlier this morning. Polic… https://t.co/GPZHNWgw6C 3 minutes ago COLIN FARRELL BRUGES RT @SimonJonesNews: Met Police are investigating a racially-motivated hate crime in the Hampstead area after anti-Semitic graffiti was daub… 20 minutes ago COLIN FARRELL BRUGES RT @HeartLondonNews: Police are investigating reports of anti-Semitic graffiti in a number of locations including #BelsizePark and shop fro… 20 minutes ago