Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Police Investigating Anti-Semitic Signs, Vandalism Throughout LA Area

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:53s - Published < > Embed
Police Investigating Anti-Semitic Signs, Vandalism Throughout LA Area

Police Investigating Anti-Semitic Signs, Vandalism Throughout LA Area

Video footage was released Wednesday of an individual who they believe have scrawled graffiti, described as anti-semitic, throughout the West Los Angeles area between Saturday and Monday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

doleshka

d RT @metpoliceuk: Police are aware of anti-Semitic graffiti in the #Hampstead #Camden area & are investigating, Anyone with information tha… 1 minute ago

TheBelaaz

®️BELAAZ 🇬🇧 — UK: Anti-Semitic graffiti was sprayed on walls all over Hampstead and Belsize Park earlier this morning. Polic… https://t.co/GPZHNWgw6C 3 minutes ago

colin_bru

COLIN FARRELL BRUGES RT @SimonJonesNews: Met Police are investigating a racially-motivated hate crime in the Hampstead area after anti-Semitic graffiti was daub… 20 minutes ago

colin_bru

COLIN FARRELL BRUGES RT @HeartLondonNews: Police are investigating reports of anti-Semitic graffiti in a number of locations including #BelsizePark and shop fro… 20 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Anti-Semitic graffiti removed from buildings in London [Video]Anti-Semitic graffiti removed from buildings in London

A synagogue and several shops in north London have been daubed with anti-Semitic graffiti during the Jewish festival of Hanukkah. The Jewish holy symbol alongside the numbers “9 11” were..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.