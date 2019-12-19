Christina Hendricks settles divorce 8 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:42s - Published Christina Hendricks settles divorce Actress Christina Hendricks has settled her divorce from husband Geoffrey Arend, just three days after filing court papers to make their split after 10 years of marriage official. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Canoe Christina Hendricks settles divorce https://t.co/RoEHqGJA0S 6 hours ago People Magazine SA Christina Hendricks settles divorce - https://t.co/uhrGtJVYjd 6 hours ago Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Christina Hendricks settles divorce https://t.co/uzgFuPmETr https://t.co/dkMr1e0Hpm 6 hours ago Steven Benke 'Mad Men' Star Christina Hendricks Settles Divorce With Husband - Yahoo Entertainment https://t.co/o4uZo6K13U https://t.co/FZ5FWBfy9z 14 hours ago Steven Benke Christina Hendricks settles divorce - CANOE https://t.co/t47ZeZulQV https://t.co/HqrCBgGUiI 17 hours ago CanoeShowbiz Christina Hendricks settles divorce https://t.co/rYwDDw4LyU 18 hours ago twosheeep Christina Hendricks settles divorce - https://t.co/zRQ8bhvzxC 18 hours ago DJ David Newsroom Breaking News: Christina Hendricks Settles Divorce with Husband Geoffrey Arend https://t.co/VIM3TsS38y 2 days ago