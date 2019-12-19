'Who ate the tree?' Dog gives guilty look when confronted by owner over broken Christmas tree

Very guilty dog offers his toy to his owner as an apology for ripping branches off of the Christmas tree.

The clip filmed in Florida on December 11, shows the moment Jessica walked in and saw tree branches strewn across the floor of her house.

"My eight-month-old golden retriever, Waylon, ripped branches off the Christmas tree and scattered them all over the house.

My two-year-old golden retriever, Winston, didn’t do it, so he is completely unbothered by me asking, 'Who ate the tree?'" the filmer told Newsflare.