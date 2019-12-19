Global  

New Delhi protests cause traffic to jam for five-kilometres

New Delhi protests cause traffic to jam for five-kilometres

New Delhi protests cause traffic to jam for five-kilometres

As protests continue across India, one highway near New Delhi was backed up for five-kilometres after police set up checkpoints in response to demonstrations.

Captured on December 19, footage shows multiple highways with up to six lanes of traffic in each at a standstill or moving slowly.

One contributing factor is that the city has closed 14 metro stations forcing commuters to drive into the city.
