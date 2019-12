CAA protests: Hundreds defy prohibitory orders to demonstrate | OneIndia News

HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE MARCHED IN PROTEST AGAINST THE CITIZENSHIP AMENDMENT ACT IN DELHI THURSDAY DEFYING PROHIBITORY ORDERS THAT WERE IMPOSED.

AS A RESULT OF THE PROTESTS, MASSIVE SNARLS AFFECTED THE CITY, LEADING TO FLIGHTS BEING DELAYED OR CANCELLED AS COMMUTERS AND CREW WERE STRANDED ON THE ROAD FOR HOURS.

DATA SERVICES WERE SUSPENDED IN SOME AREAS AND AT ALEAST 18 METRO STATIONS WERE CLOSED.

