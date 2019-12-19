Global  

New South Wales Declares State Of Emergency Amid Bush Fires

New South Wales Declares State Of Emergency Amid Bush Fires

The fires in New South Wales are being fanned by a record heat wave.

Australia broke its own heat records two days in a row earlier this week.
Bushfires surround Australia as New South Wales declares state emergency

Bushfires surround Australia as New South Wales declares state emergencyDays out from Christmas, a time when many Australians head to the coast for the holidays, Berejiklian...
Jerusalem Post - Published

Australia wildfires: New South Wales declares state of emergency as blaze ravages region

1
euronews - Published


KALBtv5

KALB News Channel 5 Australia’s most populous state of New South Wales has declared a seven-day state of emergency as oppressive condit… https://t.co/Gkxct6nKdw 21 seconds ago

Beluga19890804

#Impeached45 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🗽 RT @TIME: Australia's New South Wales declares week-long state of emergency amid wildfires https://t.co/DT551pwuz9 21 seconds ago

PaginaNuova

Pagina Nuova TIME WORLD - Australia’s New South Wales Declares State of Emergency As Wildfires Continue https://t.co/wwSyqqDtLd #PaginaNuova #Press 58 seconds ago


State of emergency declared as wildfires rage in Australia [Video]State of emergency declared as wildfires rage in Australia

Australia's most populous state of New South Wales declared a seven-day state of emergency Thursday as oppressive conditions fanned around 100 wildfires.

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published

Australia Fires: New South Wales Declares State Of Emergency As Australia Faced Hottest Day On Record [Video]Australia Fires: New South Wales Declares State Of Emergency As Australia Faced Hottest Day On Record

A state of emergency has been declared in the Australian state of New South Wales for the second time in two months as extreme heat and strong winds fanned unprecedented bushfires raging across the..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:47Published

