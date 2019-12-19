Farhan Akhtar broke law by inviting people to rally: Top cop 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:04s - Published Farhan Akhtar broke law by inviting people to rally: Top cop Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to urge people to join him in protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at August Kranti Maidan in the city, but the initiative might have got him into legal trouble. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this