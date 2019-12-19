Cara Delevingne showers girlfriend Ashley Benson with birthday love online 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:46s - Published Cara Delevingne showers girlfriend Ashley Benson with birthday love online Cara Delevingne has silenced rumours of a break-up with actress Ashley Benson by marking her 30th birthday with a touching tribute online. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this