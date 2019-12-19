Global  

Queen Elizabeth officially reopens UK parliament

After Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives won the biggest majority in parliament of any government since 2001, parliament was officially reopened on Thursday (December 19).
Queen Elizabeth set out the government's legislative agenda in a speech that outlined the main priorities as Brexit and the National Health Service.

She was joined in the House of Lords my lawmakers, after they were ceremonially summoned by the Lady Usher of the Black Rod.




