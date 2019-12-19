House Impeaches President Donald Trump Along Party Lines 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 03:49s - Published House Impeaches President Donald Trump Along Party Lines A majority in the U.S. House has voted to impeach President Donald Trump on the charge of abuse of power for pressuring Ukraine to announce an investigation of his political rival ahead of the 2020 election. 0

