Trump Impeached

Trump Impeached

Trump Impeached

President Donald Trump on Wednesday became the third president in US history to be impeached.

The House of Representatives backed two articles of impeachment against him.

He was impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

It voted largely along party lines, 230-197 in favor of abuse of power and 229-198 in favor of obstruction.

More representatives voted to impeach Trump than in either of the two previous impeachments.

The House voted 52% to impeach Donald Trump.
