Taxidermist has come up with stuffed festive animals ready for the tree

Britain&apos;s wackiest taxidermist has come up with his first ever Christmas range - full of festive stuffed animal decorations.

Eccentric Jack Devaney, 25, has spent 18 months building up a catalogue of usual creations that already include a rabbit toaster, a rat pencil case, and magnetic mice.

Although he has built up a large following of customers across the world he said he never expected his items to become festive family favourites.

But he claims demand for his seasonal-inspired taxidermy has been huge.

