Portion of Highway 9 closed in Alpine community for tornado cleanup

Portion of Highway 9 closed in Alpine community for tornado cleanupAccording to storm surveyors, an EF-1 tornado struck Union County on Monday.
Curt clayton says a portion of highway 9 in the alpine community is partially closed.

Clayton says mdot workers are removing debris from the highway.

In order to do that, they have to shut down that portion of the highway to move it out.

Otherwise, traffic is reduced to one lane so give yourself some extra time if you are traveling in that area.

Clayton says a 30 member team of union county southern baptist are working to clear debris after an ef-1 tornado hit the area.

Several homes were damaged, but most of the damage is tree damage




