4-year-old girl saves mom's life
A 4-year-old girl in New Jersey is being credited for saving her mother's life after she passed out because of an infection. The little girl called 9-1-1.

HER 4-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER DIALED 9-1-1. HER MOM HALEY HAD JUST PASSED OUT AFTER SUFFERING FROM A TYPE OF BACTERIAL INFECTION. 9-1-1 ARRIVED AND HELPED THE MOM. THE 4-YEAR-OLD WAS HONORED BY THE POLICE DEPARTMENT FOR HER QUICK THINKING. AND THIS MORNING THE MOM IS TALKING EXCLUSIVELY TO GMA. MOM SOT - ONE MINUTE I WAS THINKING I HAD TO CALL MY DOCTOR AND THE NEXT MINUTE I'M LAYING ON MY KITCHEN FLOOR SO HE IMMEDIATELY REASSURED ME, AND HE TOLD ME THAT MY 4-YEAR-OLD DIALED 911 AND THAT SHE DID GOOD.





Tweets about this Deeds RT @CNN: This four-year-old girl is being hailed a hero after calling 911 and saving her mother's life https://t.co/RzLInVMcHq 2 minutes ago Babatunde samsideen RT @cnni: This four-year-old girl is being hailed a hero after calling 911 and saving her mother's life https://t.co/28qlHXX1EA 3 minutes ago