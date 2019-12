Mississippi congressmen present arguments in impeachment debate

EVEN PRESIDENT DONALD J TRUMP.THE PRESIDENT ABUSED HISPOWER BY PRESSURING UKRAINE TOHELP HIS CAMPAIGNIMPEACHMENT IS A CONSTITUTIONALREMEDY FOR THESE ACTIONSAS A FORMER DISTRICT ATTORNEY IAM DISMAYED THAT THE DEMOCRATSSUBMITTED ARTICLES OFIMPEACHMENTAGAINST A SITTING PRESIDENT THATUSES CIRCUMSTANTIALEVIDENCE THAT FAILS TO OFFERPROOF OF AN IMPEACHABLEOFFENSE"GUEST SAID DEMOCRATS WILL NOT BESUCCESSFUL IN THEIR ATTEMPT TOKICKPRESIDENT TRUMP OUT OF OFFICE.MISSISSIPPI SENATORS ARE ALSOREACTING TOTHE IMPEACHMENT NEWS.

SEN.

CINDYHYDE-SMITH SAID THE DEMOCRATSHAVE WANTED TO IMPEACH THEPRESIDENTSINCE 2016.SHE SAYS THE SENATE IS READY TOGET THISBEHIND THEM.

"I'M VERY DISAPPOINTEDTHAT WE'RE HERE.

I DON'T THINKWESHOULD BE HERE.

I DON'T THINKSHOULD BE SPENDING ALL OF OURTIME ON THIS.

BUT I'M NOTSURPRISED.

WE'VE SEEN ITCOMING.

IJUST THINK IN THE SENATE IT WILLBEA FAIR TRIAL."THE SENATOR SAYS SHE'S FOLLOWEDTHEHOUSE HEARINGS AND DOESN'T SEEANYIMPEACHABLE OFFENSES.SEN.

ROGER WICKER AGREED WITHHER.

"BY IMPEACHING PRESIDENT TRUMPON A PARTISAN BASIS AND WITHLITTLE EVIDENCE, THEY HAVE SET ADANGEROUS PRECEDENT.""NOW THIS PROCESS COMES TO THESENATE, WHERE THE PRESIDENT WILLBE TREATED FAIRLY.

I ANTICIPATEHE WILL BE ACQUITTED AND JUSTICEWILL BE SERVED.

BUTSIGNIFICANT DAMAGE HAS ALREADYBEEN DONE."HE WENT ON TO SAY THE HOUSE MADEANHISTORIC MISTAKE.

GOV.

PHIL BRYANT ALSO WEIGHED-INWITH A STATEMENT SIMILAR TO WHATFRANKLIN -D-ROOSEVELT SAID AFTER THE BOMBINGOF PEARL HARBOR.QUOTE" "THIS IS A DAY THAT WILLBEREMEMBERED IN INFAMY."