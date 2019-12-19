Happy Birthday, Jake Gyllenhaal!

Jacob Benjamin Gyllenhaal turns 39 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the actor.

Gyllenhaal made his big-screen debut when he was 11 in ‘City Slickers.’.

He starred alongside his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, in ‘Donnie Darko.’.

He is known to keep his life private.

He named his dogs Atticus and Boo after two characters from his favorite book, ‘To Kill A Mockingbird.’.

Gyllenhaal learned how to drive from actor Paul Newman.

