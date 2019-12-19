This Day in History: President Clinton Is Impeached
This Day in History:
President Clinton Is Impeached.
December 19, 1998.
The House of Representatives
approved two articles of
impeachment against
President Bill Clinton.
Clinton had been charged with
lying under oath to a federal
grand jury and obstructing justice.
Only the second president
in American history to be
impeached, the president
vowed to finish his term.
The charges emerged from a
White House affair between
Clinton and 21-year-old
unpaid intern, Monica Lewinsky.
Initially, Clinton denied the affair,
saying publicly, “I did not have sexual
relations with that woman, Ms. Lewinsky.”.
Months later, Clinton admitted to
the affair in extraordinary grand
jury testimony, and publicly via a four-
minute televised address from the White House.
After special counsel Kenneth Starr's
report recommending impeachment,
the House conducted an impeachment inquiry.
Three articles of impeachment
were approved following nearly
14 hours of debate