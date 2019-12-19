Global  

Kohli replaces Salman, tops Forbes list in India

Kohli replaces Salman, tops Forbes list in India

Kohli replaces Salman, tops Forbes list in India

With Rs 252.72 crore in annual earnings, India's ace cricketer Virat Kohli has become the first sportsman to gain the top spot in the Forbes India list since its inception.
