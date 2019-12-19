Nick Ferrari grills Emily Thornberry - interview in full 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: LBC - Duration: 10:14s - Published Nick Ferrari grills Emily Thornberry - interview in full Nick Ferrari grills Emily Thornberry - interview in full 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Steven Trafford #votelabour @EmilyThornberry great interview Nick Ferrari grills Emily Thornberry - Watch in full https://t.co/IR5tjJ90qg via @YouTube 48 minutes ago