Instagram Bans Branded Content Promoting Vaping, Tobacco And Weapons

Instagram Bans Branded Content Promoting Vaping, Tobacco And Weapons

Instagram Bans Branded Content Promoting Vaping, Tobacco And Weapons

Instagram and Facebook announced Wednesday that paid promotion of these products will no longer be allowed on the platforms.
Instagram Prohibits Influencers From Promoting Tobacco, Vaping & Weapons

Instagram has long had rules restricting advertisers from promoting tobacco, vaping and weapons, but...
Instagram bans influencers from promoting vaping products

Social media influencers will be banned from promoting vaping, tobacco products and weapons on...
