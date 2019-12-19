Instagram Bans Branded Content Promoting Vaping, Tobacco And Weapons
Instagram Bans Branded Content Promoting Vaping, Tobacco And Weapons
Instagram and Facebook announced Wednesday that paid promotion of these products will no longer be allowed on the platforms.
