Avoiding a holiday heart attack: Study finds heart attack increase around Christmas

HEALTH.

THEY CALL THEM"HOLIDAY HEART ATTACKS."NEW THIS MORNING, A DOCTORSHARES WAYS TO HELP YOUAVOID A TRIP TO THEHOSPITAL.Dr. Daliah Wachs "A fewdecades ago we coined it theChristmas coronary PLAYINGIT SAFE IS THE NAME OF THEGAME THIS HOLIDAY SEASON...ACCORDING TO THIS DOCTOR.Dr. Daliah Wachs "We noticea small uptick in peoplegetting heart attacks aroundChristmas season" AND THEREASON?

DOCTOR DALIAH WACHSSAYS COLD TEMPERATURES HAVELONG BEEN TIED TO HEARTSTRESS AND LESS OXYGENREACHING VITAL ORGANS.Dr. Daliah Wachs "Sometimesthe cold can exacerbatebroncos spasm or them notbeing able to get a fulldeep breath, so beingoutside in the cold caneffect your breathing" OFCOURSE - THERE'S ALSO THEEMOTIONAL STRESS OF THEHOLIDAY SEASON... SHOPPING,FAMILY TIME, TRAVELING, YOUNAME IT THAT CAN IMPACT APERSON PHYSICALLY.

DOCTORWACHS SAYS A STUDY FOUND AFIVE-PERCENT INCREASE INHEART ATTACKS DURING THECHRISTMAS SEASON.

THATNUMBER DOESN'T SOUND LIKEMUCH... BUT FOR A DOCTOR...ITS A RED FLAG!Dr. Daliah Wachs "This isthe time you eat likegarbage and so your sugar isgoing to go up, yourcholesterol is going to goup your blood pressure isgoing to go up so that to meis verysignificant" AND ITS NOTJUST WHAT YOU EAT - BUT WHATYOU DRINK... ANOTHER STRESSON THE HEART -ALCOHOL.

DOCTOR DAHLIAH SAYSTHERE'S MORE DRINKINGOVERALL DURING THEHOLIDAYS... WHICH CANINCREASE A PERSON'S BLOODPRESSURE... AND CANINTERFERE WITH CURRENTMEDICATIONS.Dr. Daliah Wachs "When youdrink it can cause abnormalheart rhythms, it can alsocause vasoconstriction andissues with the heart"AND ANOTHER THING TO KEEP INMIND... MOST PEOPLE FORGETYOUR DOCTOR LIKELY GOES ONVACATION TOO DURING THEHOLIDAYS.

