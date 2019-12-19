Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Avoiding a holiday heart attack: Study finds heart attack increase around Christmas

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 01:44s - Published < > Embed
Avoiding a holiday heart attack: Study finds heart attack increase around Christmas

Avoiding a holiday heart attack: Study finds heart attack increase around Christmas

Avoiding a holiday heart attack: Study finds heart attack increase around Christmas
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Avoiding a holiday heart attack: Study finds heart attack increase around Christmas

HEALTH.

THEY CALL THEM"HOLIDAY HEART ATTACKS."NEW THIS MORNING, A DOCTORSHARES WAYS TO HELP YOUAVOID A TRIP TO THEHOSPITAL.Dr. Daliah Wachs "A fewdecades ago we coined it theChristmas coronary PLAYINGIT SAFE IS THE NAME OF THEGAME THIS HOLIDAY SEASON...ACCORDING TO THIS DOCTOR.Dr. Daliah Wachs "We noticea small uptick in peoplegetting heart attacks aroundChristmas season" AND THEREASON?

DOCTOR DALIAH WACHSSAYS COLD TEMPERATURES HAVELONG BEEN TIED TO HEARTSTRESS AND LESS OXYGENREACHING VITAL ORGANS.Dr. Daliah Wachs "Sometimesthe cold can exacerbatebroncos spasm or them notbeing able to get a fulldeep breath, so beingoutside in the cold caneffect your breathing" OFCOURSE - THERE'S ALSO THEEMOTIONAL STRESS OF THEHOLIDAY SEASON... SHOPPING,FAMILY TIME, TRAVELING, YOUNAME IT THAT CAN IMPACT APERSON PHYSICALLY.

DOCTORWACHS SAYS A STUDY FOUND AFIVE-PERCENT INCREASE INHEART ATTACKS DURING THECHRISTMAS SEASON.

THATNUMBER DOESN'T SOUND LIKEMUCH... BUT FOR A DOCTOR...ITS A RED FLAG!Dr. Daliah Wachs "This isthe time you eat likegarbage and so your sugar isgoing to go up, yourcholesterol is going to goup your blood pressure isgoing to go up so that to meis verysignificant" AND ITS NOTJUST WHAT YOU EAT - BUT WHATYOU DRINK... ANOTHER STRESSON THE HEART -ALCOHOL.

DOCTOR DAHLIAH SAYSTHERE'S MORE DRINKINGOVERALL DURING THEHOLIDAYS... WHICH CANINCREASE A PERSON'S BLOODPRESSURE... AND CANINTERFERE WITH CURRENTMEDICATIONS.Dr. Daliah Wachs "When youdrink it can cause abnormalheart rhythms, it can alsocause vasoconstriction andissues with the heart"AND ANOTHER THING TO KEEP INMIND... MOST PEOPLE FORGETYOUR DOCTOR LIKELY GOES ONVACATION TOO DURING THEHOLIDAYS.

SO PLAN AHEAD TOMAKE SURE YOUR DOCTOR CANSEE YOU BEFORE CHRISTMASWEEK.THE FIGHT AGAINST EMINENTDOMAIN CONTINUES IN




You Might Like


Tweets about this

CVHSInc

CVHSinc Protect your heart this holiday season by avoiding these 6 habits. https://t.co/JQV5zug7eF 2 hours ago

KJRH2HD

2 Works for You Avoiding a holiday heart attack https://t.co/K2BvE8lPP9 https://t.co/61JJsQ1AfX 7 hours ago

DrDaliah

Dr. Daliah Avoiding a holiday heart attack https://t.co/YQWWMz6b34 7 hours ago

DetroitAHA

American Heart Association- Detroit Did you know heart attack deaths are highest during December/January holiday season? Stay safe with these tips:… https://t.co/C7Kdi7okcH 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.