Pelosi May Temporarily Delay Sending Impeachment Articles To Senate

Pelosi May Temporarily Delay Sending Impeachment Articles To Senate

Pelosi May Temporarily Delay Sending Impeachment Articles To Senate

Following Wednesday's historic impeachment vote, House Speaker Pelosi signaled that she may temporarily delay sending the articles of impeachment to the Republican-controlled Senate until she sees a fair process.

CBS News' Natalie Brand reports.

(12-18-2019)
Speaker Pelosi set to announce impeachment managers

Now that the House of Representatives has approved articles of impeachment against President Trump,...
Watch: The US House of Representatives votes on Donald Trump's impeachment

The Democratic majority in the House, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is expected to approve two...
Pelosi Says House May Withhold Impeachment Articles From the Senate. The Speaker of the House of Representatives made the comments shortly after the House approved the articles impeaching..

Speaker Pelosi Holds A Press Conference To Announce Impeachment.

