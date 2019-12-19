Michael B Jordan, Jamie Foxx take on wrongful convictions, racism in 'Just Mercy'

STORY: Michael B.

Jordan and Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx tackle the subjects of wrongful convictions and racism in 'Just Mercy.'

Jordan plays real-life U.S. civil rights attorney and social justice activist Bryan Stevenson in the film based on the latter's 2014 book 'Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption.'

"After you've finished watching this movie, you not just emotionally moved, that the things that you can actually do, actionable that you can actually take place in so you can feel like you're doing your part," said Jordan.

It tells the story of his fight to free wrongly accused Alabama death row inmate Walter McMillian, played by Foxx.

"I think, the most important movie that I've ever been in, it's most important movie of by time.

So, it's interesting how we, how we receive the movie, how we how we activate ourselves, because, you know, sometimes we're so quick to beyond just maybe the social media and it lasts for 20, 30 minutes and then we're on to something else.

This is something you can actually rally behind because it happens to us every single day," said Foxx.

The film chronicles Stevenson's efforts to wade through the legal and political morass that put McMillian, convicted of the murder of a white female store clerk, on death row for six years in Alabama, and fight the racial bias that kept him, and others like him, there.

He was eventually freed when his conviction was overturned by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals in 1993.

Stevenson has been working to free the wrongfully convicted for over 30 years through his organization Equal Justice Initiative and has freed 135 inmates with little fan fair.

When asked about publicity surrounding Kim Kardashian West's recent interest in criminal justice reform Stevenson said we all have a role to play.

"There are thousands of people who get up every day and fight for the accused and the condemn.

I'm one of them and I want to represent the importance of that work.

And if other people can shine a light on that, I'm happy for that.

I just think we need to understand that this is hard work.

It's going to require that we do uncomfortable things, that we do it for a really long time.

There are no shortcuts to justice in this country or anywhere in the world.

And we just have to remember that as we move along." Brie Larson plays Eva Ansley, operations director of Stevenson's Equal Justice Initiative.

Foxx has earned a SAG nomination for his work in the film, which brought him back to when his own father was jailed.

"To see someone who was an educator for 25 years actually be put behind bars for twenty-five dollars (USD) worth of illegal substance, seven years - next to some of the very kids that he mentored.

So, you know, it's, it's not far from us.

That's why I - like to said, what Michael is doing is that he's keeping the narrative alive and then then it's up to us." Jordan's notable roles include supervillain Erik Killmonger in 'Black Panther' and Adonis Johnson Creed in the Rocky franchise's 'Creed' movies.

Larson won an Oscar for her role in 'Room' and went on to play Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the 'Captain Marvel' and 'Avengers: Endgame' films. 'Just Mercy' will open in U.S. movie theaters on December 25.

(Production: Alicia Powell)