Indiana woman sentenced to

Indiana woman sentenced to

Indiana woman sentenced to

ROCHESTER, Ind.

(AP) — An Indiana woman who plowed her pickup truck into four children, killing three of them, while they crossed a highway to board a school bus was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison.
Indiana woman sentenced to



An indiana woman has been sentenced to four years in prison after she hit four kids at a bus stop, killing three of them.the accident happened in october of 20-18 when alyssa shepherd hit the four kids with her pick up truck.

The kids were crossing a highway in rochester to get on their school bus.the crash killed 6-year-old twins xavier and mason ingle, and their 9- year-old sister alivia stahl.

The mother of the three children killed is now charged with misdemeanor battery for lunging at shepherd and making contact




