Indiana woman sentenced to

An indiana woman has been sentenced to four years in prison after she hit four kids at a bus stop, killing three of them.the accident happened in october of 20-18 when alyssa shepherd hit the four kids with her pick up truck.
The kids were crossing a highway in rochester to get on their school bus.the crash killed 6-year-old twins xavier and mason ingle, and their 9- year-old sister alivia stahl.
The mother of the three children killed is now charged with misdemeanor battery for lunging at shepherd and making contact