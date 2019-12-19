Indiana woman sentenced to 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WFFT - Published Indiana woman sentenced to ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana woman who plowed her pickup truck into four children, killing three of them, while they crossed a highway to board a school bus was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison. 0

An indiana woman has been sentenced to four years in prison after she hit four kids at a bus stop, killing three of them.the accident happened in october of 20-18 when alyssa shepherd hit the four kids with her pick up truck. The kids were crossing a highway in rochester to get on their school bus.the crash killed 6-year-old twins xavier and mason ingle, and their 9- year-old sister alivia stahl. The mother of the three children killed is now charged with misdemeanor battery for lunging at shepherd and making contact





