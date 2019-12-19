Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Oxford and Houston football players sign with Auburn, MSU respectively

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published < > Embed
Oxford and Houston football players sign with Auburn, MSU respectively

Oxford and Houston football players sign with Auburn, MSU respectively

Oxford's JJ Pegues signed with Auburn and Houston's Calvin McMillian signed with MSU.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Oxford and Houston football players sign with Auburn, MSU respectively

High school football players across the country over in oxford j-j pegues decided to chose auburn over ole miss and alabama pegues an standout at oxford high over in houston, calvin mcmilian, the offensive lineman signed with msu wtva's erin wilson will have more on national signing day on wtva nine news at 6 tomorrow




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.