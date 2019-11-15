Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Putin reacts to Trump impeachment

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Putin reacts to Trump impeachment

Putin reacts to Trump impeachment

Russian President Vladimir Putin responds to Donald Trump's impeachment in the United States.

Mr Putin said on Thursday at his annual news conference in Moscow that the move is a continuation of the Democrats’ fight against Mr Trump.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Putin says impeachment case against Trump is "fabricated"

Putin, speaking at his annual year-end news conference, said he expected Trump to survive the...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Reuters


Russia's Putin expects Trump to survive impeachment proceedings

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he expects his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump's to...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Putin reacts to Trump impeachment: https://t.co/PMkCwYn3Gj #MoscowMitchMcTraitor #Putin 49 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Putin reacts to Trump impeachment: https://t.co/PMkCwYn3Gj Russian President #VladimirPutin responds to… https://t.co/1gGeUvFyiS 1 hour ago

hdorenew2411

Dorene 🇺🇸🚂🚔❤ Putin reacts to sham impeachment,expose real reason corrupt democrats voted for Trump's impeachment | The Conservat… https://t.co/z1moHu3BHB 2 hours ago

JacksonWekesa11

Jackson Wekesa RT @OrientalTimes: Putin Reacts To Trump’s Impeachment https://t.co/HapxQ0qloF 3 hours ago

OrientalTimes

Oriental Times Putin Reacts To Trump’s Impeachment https://t.co/HapxQ0qloF 3 hours ago

jane_fblog

JaneFblog Well...... Its an internal political battle having lost in 2016 – President Vladimir Putin reacts to Trump’s impea… https://t.co/5CAdHbteHP 4 hours ago

NicKFOX_CBS

Nic Garcia Russian President Putin reacts to House impeachment vote. https://t.co/wdO0x8Z6aB 5 hours ago

wbznewsradio

WBZ NewsRadio JUST IN: Vladimir Putin reacts to the impeachment of President Trump. https://t.co/Kwj0iWMVFy 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former Defense Secretary Worried for America's Standing Among Friends, Enemies [Video]Former Defense Secretary Worried for America's Standing Among Friends, Enemies

Ash Carter, former secretary of defense under President Obama, expressed his concerns for the nation's standing among its allies and adversaries under the Trump administration.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:34Published

Nancy Pelosi: With Trump, 'All Roads Lead to Putin' [Video]Nancy Pelosi: With Trump, 'All Roads Lead to Putin'

Nancy Pelosi: With Trump, &apos;All Roads Lead to Putin&apos;.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.