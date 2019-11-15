|
Putin reacts to Trump impeachment
|
Russian President Vladimir Putin responds to Donald Trump's impeachment in the United States.
Mr Putin said on Thursday at his annual news conference in Moscow that the move is a continuation of the Democrats’ fight against Mr Trump.
|
|
|
|
