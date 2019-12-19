Wife of Longest-Serving Representative Responds to Trump Attacking Her Late Husband at Rally 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:21s - Published Wife of Longest-Serving Representative Responds to Trump Attacking Her Late Husband at Rally Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says President Trump’s “hurtful words” used to attack her late husband brought her down in unimaginable ways. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Cesar Cadevilla Only a miserable man like Donald Trump would attack a grieving widow, wife to the longest serving representative fr… https://t.co/2dUECb8pgJ 5 hours ago