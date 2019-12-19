Dow Movers: NKE, CSCO

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%.

Year to date, Cisco Systems registers a 9.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Nike (NKE), trading down 0.6%.

Nike is showing a gain of 34.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walt Disney (DIS), trading down 0.5%, and UnitedHealth Group (UNH), trading up 1.0% on the day.